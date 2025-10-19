Apple launches massive project on 14,000 acres of US land: 'One of the most powerful technologies we have'

Apple is taking another big step toward a greener future. This time, it's taking action in California's redwood forests.

On September 23, Apple announced a new initiative to protect and restore 14,000 acres of California's iconic coastal redwood trees through the company's expanding Restore Fund. The Apple Restore Fund is an innovative environmental investment initiative that the brand launched in 2021.

According to the official 2021 press release, the fund "will make investments in forestry projects to remove carbon from the atmosphere while generating a financial return for investors."

For this redwood tree initiative, Apple is also partnering with The Conservation Fund. With Apple's investment, the partnership will aim to sustainably manage the Gualala River Forest in Mendocino County.

In doing so, it will ensure these trees — which are the world's tallest — continue to capture massive amounts of carbon while supporting local communities.

"We're thrilled to help protect California's iconic coastal redwoods as part of our growing Restore Fund initiative," Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, said in the announcement.

This latest project builds on Apple's larger 2030 commitment, which is to "become carbon neutral across [its] global footprint by using more recycled materials, renewable electricity, and lower‑carbon transportation."

Since its launch in 2021, the Restore Fund has backed two dozen conservation and regenerative agriculture projects across six continents.

Through the Gualala River Forest project, Apple will receive "carbon credits" tied to the forest's growth. These credits will help offset the company's remaining pollution as it continues cutting global carbon output.

The Conservation Fund, which has safeguarded more than 120,000 acres of redwood forest since 2004, will oversee restoration efforts to keep the land healthy for wildlife and local economies alike.

"Forests are one of the most powerful technologies we have for removing carbon from the atmosphere," Jackson said. "Our global investments in nature are leveraging that technology while supporting communities, stimulating local economies, and enhancing biodiversity in ecosystems around the world."

