  • Business Business

Major automaker announces game-changing safety breakthrough for next-gen EVs — here's how it could save lives

"When it comes to a subject like safety, we need to break down all the barriers."

by Matthew Swigonski
"When it comes to a subject like safety, we need to break down all the barriers."

Photo Credit: Renault

As the second-largest automaker in France, Renault knows a thing or two about the production of cars. So, when it offered access to technology that can save countless lives, you can bet other companies took notice. 

In February, Renault Group announced that it was making its Fireman Access system available to the entire automotive industry in an effort to increase safety measures. And better yet, the company is giving away the technology for free. 

Renault Group's tech allows fire and rescue services the ability to extinguish a battery fire in an electric vehicle in just a few minutes as opposed to hours. 

In exchange for the free licensing, licensees must agree that any upgrades they make to the technology will be made available to other companies in the partnership. 

According to a study by the National Transportation Safety Board, "fires in electric vehicles powered by high-voltage lithium-ion batteries pose the risk of electric shock to emergency responders from exposure to the high-voltage components of a damaged lithium-ion battery." 

Despite that, fires in electric vehicles are much less common than they are in internal combustion engine vehicles, with approximately 25 fires for every 100,000 EVs sold. However, because of lithium-ion batteries' propensity to take a long time to cool, those blazes can be difficult to fully extinguish.  

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

In South Korea, a team of scientists is developing an EV battery that may be able to extinguish fires by itself. The new battery could make EVs even safer than they already are.    

In a news release, Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, explained the company's reasoning behind its decision to share its technology for free: "Innovating to improve road safety is part of who we are at Renault. We're particularly proud of the partnership developed with the fire services in recent years."

"... Today, I'm delighted to be making this innovation freely available, because when it comes to a subject like safety, we need to break down all the barriers."

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x