Frustrated Mac user makes concerning discovery after trying to delete unwanted app: 'Bad news'

A Redditor vented on r/mildlyinfuriating that they couldn't remove an AI image generator app called Image Playground that was automatically installed on their Mac. The community was unable to find a safe and reliable way to get rid of it.

The app was released in December as part of an OS update across multiple platforms. In general, such AI features have been negatively received. This isn't the first time Apple has put something on devices that nobody asked for, either. Once upon a time, it infamously loaded up iPhones with a U2 album as part of a device launch.

First and foremost, being able to tweak a machine you own is a consumer rights issue. If you buy something, you should be able to adjust and repair it to your heart's content.

Instead, consumers are increasingly being forced into certain behaviors that benefit the bottom line of manufacturers beyond initial purchases.

Digital locks have the additional effect of increasing e-waste. If you can't alter or use a phone, computer, tablet, or other electronic device because of a software lock, that gadget is likely to end up in the trash.

Apple has changed its tune on the right to repair within recent years, but clearly there are still limits to its flexibility.

This is all without considering the impact of AI usage. The servers powering artificial intelligence use an absurd amount of power and produce more e-waste as systems are upgraded to support AI. Apple says Image Playground does all its processing on the device.

Reddit commenters were frustrated over the state of affairs.

"Bad news, there's an AI app that gets pinned to the Taskbar every time I update windows as well," one user lamented.

"I hate non-removable apps," another said. "I don't know s*** about apple but I just force stop all unwanted apps I can't delete on my phone.

In the absence of a way to remove the app, one commenter helpfully outlined how to disable Apple Intelligence features, writing: "If you don't want ANY Apple Intelligence features, open Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri and turn off 'Apple Intelligence.' If you want to only use specific features, open Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy. Turn on 'Content & Privacy' then select 'Intelligence & Siri'. From there you can turn on/off 'Image Creation', 'Writing Tools', 'ChatGPT Extension.'"

