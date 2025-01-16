Survey reveals iPhone owners see no value in Apple's latest controversial feature

A new poll has shown that Apple customers are not as happy as the company may have hoped about their newest AI feature.

What's happening?

A new user survey conducted by online smartphone marketplace SellCell gauged customers' reactions to Apple's newest iPhone feature, Apple Intelligence.

This new set of machine learning features integrated into the latest Apple devices includes generative AI for Siri and a basic image generator that can create "Genmojis" while chatting.

However, among over 1,000 iPhone owners with the latest hardware, only 41.6% said they'd even be bothered to try them. Among those who did, 73% reported the tools as either "not very valuable" or adding "little to no value" to their smartphone experience. A mere 11.1% considered them valuable at all.

Why is AI dissatisfaction important?

The primary complaint associated with Apple users' experiencing these features is that they offer nothing new and do not innovate in the AI scene. This poll may indicate AI fatigue.

Evidence that AI and its associated infrastructure are large producers of electronic waste and big consumers of scarce water sources, the environmental impact of such wasteful investment that adds little technical value for consumers can only exacerbate this issue.

What's being done about AI?

Since Apple continues to promote its Apple Intelligence features as a significant advancement that brings users' privacy and exciting new possibilities for users, it is important to understand how to combat efforts by companies to try and hide reality.

Understanding the fundamentals of greenwashing is important for combating these sorts of campaigns and building awareness of what is true and untrue, which our TCD Guide on the subject can help with.

Currently, Apple is experiencing intense backlash and calls to remove its Apple Intelligence features after a push news notification sent to users in December 2024 falsely summarized a BBC News report that Luigi Mangione, the suspect on trial for the killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had shot himself.

