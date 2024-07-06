The next step in this $1.2 billion project will be to receive environmental, municipal, and county permits.

Wyoming is getting ready to build its largest solar farm, which will also have battery storage.

According to Electrek, the Industrial Siting Council has given permits to construct and operate the solar farm in Laramie County, which are private land leases. The next step in this $1.2 billion project will be to receive environmental, municipal, and county permits.

The solar farm will consist of two sites, Cowboy Solar I & II. The first will include "400 [megawatts] of solar power and 136 MW of battery storage," and the second "371 MW of solar power and 133 MW of battery storage."

The solar farm is expected to power 771,000 homes, three times more than the number of homes in Wyoming.

Enbridge, a Canadian energy company, is conducting the project. The company plans to begin construction in March 2025. The project will provide jobs for the local community, as it's expected to have a peak workforce of about 375 workers in April 2025.

The goal is to have Cowboy Solar I ready by January 2027 and Cowboy Solar II done by August 2027.

This utility-scale solar project will be Wyoming's third. The state is ranked 46th in the U.S. for solar by the Solar Energy Industries Association. Since 1986, Wyoming has produced more coal than any other state, so the new solar farm is a step in the right direction.

The great benefit for communities switching to solar power is that it can save them money. EnergySage estimates you could save between $25,000 and $110,000 over its lifetime.

Solar cooperatives in neighborhoods are also saving residents money. It's estimated to be as much as 30%.

Researchers have also found another unexpected benefit of solar panels. The solar panel installation in southern Minnesota involved seeding 66 different species of flowers and native plants underneath the panels. The goal was to see how many insects returned, and they found that in five years, the native bee population had risen 20 times their original levels.

Switching to solar energy is just one way to change how you use electricity. You can also weatherproof your home to make your energy more efficient and switch to LED bulbs.

