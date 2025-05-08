Customer sparks backlash after sharing photo of smoothie shop's alleged shortcut: 'Couldn't even stack 'em'

When a small item requires its own full-size cup, we might have a packaging problem.

What happened?

A frustrated customer shared a photo on Reddit, showing a local smoothie shop's questionable packaging choice: big plastic cups to hold just three tiny protein balls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Local smoothie shop needs smaller cups," the Reddit user wrote.

Fellow Redditors chimed in with their dismay.

"Damn couldn't even stack em to make it look better," one commenter pointed out, meaning the shop could have tried to make the waste less obvious.

The photo shows multiple clear plastic cups identical to those used for smoothies, each containing just three small balls with coconut sitting at the bottoms — a stark visual of how businesses sometimes use packaging that far exceeds what's needed.

Why is excessive packaging concerning?

For customers, overpackaging creates hassles. You're left juggling multiple containers that quickly fill trash bins at home. Many local waste management systems struggle to process this plastic, leaving you with few disposal options.

The financial impact hits customers in hidden ways, too. Companies build packaging costs into their prices, so you pay extra for containers that have no practical purpose.

From a business perspective, this approach doesn't make sense either. Extra packaging means higher supply costs and greater storage requirements, creating unnecessary expenses that reduce profit margins.

The environmental consequences extend far beyond the individual customer experience, with plastic waste polluting waterways and harming wildlife.

Is the company doing anything about this?

There was no indication the smoothie shop addressed this specific packaging issue. The post seemingly reflected a standard practice rather than a one-time mistake at this location.

Some smoothie chains use more sensible solutions, including small paper cups for extras, showing that better alternatives exist within the industry.

What can I do about excessive packaging?

When you encounter wasteful packaging, speak up. A friendly comment to staff or management puts the issue on their radar. Many small businesses welcome customer feedback about ways to cut costs.

You can also vote with your wallet by supporting businesses that make smarter packaging choices. Look for shops that use appropriately sized containers or let you bring your own containers for toppings and add-ins.

Some communities have business sustainability networks that work directly with local companies to improve their practices. These programs offer free consultations to help businesses identify money-saving waste reduction options.

By making small changes in how you respond to packaging waste, you can pressure businesses to adopt more responsible practices that improve daily experiences and communities.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.