Employee stunned after opening box containing new equipment: 'This pic was 1/3rd [of] the total'

A Redditor shared a photo showing a troubling packaging practice: dozens of tiny plastic bags, each containing just a single screw, washer, or small hardware piece.

The image, posted to r/EgregiousPackaging, reveals how some manufacturers individually wrap identical components that could be combined.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

The Reddit user explained that the small plastic bags came with a new machine they purchased.

"This pic was 1/3rd to the total that turned up," they wrote. "I have a wheelie bin full of empty plastic wrappers now."

The original poster mentioned they typically order hardware "by the 100s," making the individual packaging even more wasteful. Each tiny metal component came sealed in a separate plastic bag, creating a mountain of unnecessary packaging the customer was forced to dispose of.

Why is this excessive packaging concerning?

This wasteful packaging shifts the burden of disposal entirely to consumers. When companies wrap each tiny component separately, you're stuck with the time-consuming task of unwrapping dozens of little bags and figuring out how to dispose of them responsibly.

For businesses, individually wrapping components is often more expensive than bulk packaging. Companies pass these unnecessary costs on to customers at higher prices while forcing those same customers to deal with the trash.

The practice creates frustration and extra work for consumers who must sort, store, and dispose of mountains of tiny plastic bags. In the case of the Reddit poster, they ended up with a "wheelie bin full of empty plastic wrappers," which is an inconvenience they shouldn't have to manage.

Is the company doing anything about this?

The Reddit post doesn't identify the specific manufacturer, so we can't check if they've addressed this packaging practice. Many hardware and manufacturing companies have begun exploring more consumer-friendly packaging, but practices like these show room for improvement.

Some forward-thinking hardware companies have switched to paper envelopes, cardboard dividers, or bulk packaging methods where identical components are grouped together. These approaches save companies money on materials while saving customers the hassle of excessive unwrapping and disposal.

What can I do about excessive packaging?

When you notice wasteful packaging from companies you buy from, speak up. Contact customer service representatives or tag the company on social media. Many businesses change practices when they hear directly from frustrated customers.

Look for companies that advertise minimal packaging practices. Not only will you save time unwrapping products, but you'll likely save money too, since responsible packaging often costs companies less to produce and ship.

Save and reuse small hardware components when possible instead of buying new ones. A simple divided container can store screws, washers, and other small parts, reducing future packaging headaches.

Support policy efforts for extended producer responsibility, which makes manufacturers, not consumers, responsible for the entire packaging lifecycle. These policies give companies financial incentives to reduce waste and stop offloading disposal duties onto customers.

