Shopper flabbergasted after asking grocery store to set aside extra food for free pickup: 'I'm still sorting'

A shopper trying to feed their tortoise ended up drawing fresh attention to the staggering amount of food that ends up as waste in the United States.

What's happening?

The shopper shared on Reddit that they called their local grocery store to ask if it could set aside lettuce and cabbage trimmings for their tortoise.

The OP expected a small bundle. Instead, the store manager handed them full boxes of fresh vegetables, saying she was heading out on vacation and clearing space. The post included photos of the produce, neatly packed and clearly still in good condition.

"I'm still sorting and gave some surplus zucchini and celery to my neighbor," the OP wrote. "My tortoise is good for at least 2-3 full weeks."

Why is food waste important?

Food waste in the U.S. is a growing concern. The Department of Agriculture estimates that nearly 40% of the national food supply goes uneaten.

Wasted food is also a big waste of the water, electricity, and hard work it took to grow, harvest, and deliver it. When that food ends up in the trash, it rots in landfills and releases methane, a harmful gas that heats up the planet. And while all that food goes to waste, many families are still struggling to get enough to eat.

Beyond environmental harm, food waste also reflects larger issues in how stores manage overstock and expiration dates. Shoppers and store employees often report large volumes of still-edible produce being trashed simply because it's slightly bruised or nearing its sell-by date.

Is the company doing anything about this?

The manager's willingness to give the food away is encouraging, but there was no indication of a company policy for this grocery store.

However, commenters were quick to point out other techniques used by stores that they frequent.

"As someone who works in the world of produce, that's nothing. If it makes you feel better, a lot of edible food is donated, and what can't be is composted separate from landfill trash," one said.

Another wrote: "I am a US citizen living in Mexico. I LOVE what Mexico does with this stuff. The store owners will take all the above, cut off anything bruised or not 'good' and dice it in smaller pieces. They put it in a bag and sell it for soup for $1.00. You can buy ALL the veggies for soup for a dollar."

Some grocers have taken similar steps during emergencies. Trader Joe's, for example, donated huge quantities of food during a power outage rather than letting it spoil. Kroger did the same in Arkansas after severe storms. These actions show what's possible when donation is prioritized over disposal.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Several states have laws to reduce food waste. Some require grocery stores to donate edible, unsold food. Cities are expanding compost programs, and food banks continue to grow partnerships with retailers. These efforts help keep food in circulation and out of landfills.



Shoppers can help too. Ask store managers if they have food donation programs or allow customers to collect scraps like this Reddit user did. Buy and use imperfect produce. Compost kitchen waste. Apps including Too Good To Go and Olio let users buy surplus meals and groceries at low cost.



