Walmart employee sparks debate with photo of store trash can: 'It makes me uncomfortable'

The lack of consistency between store locations leaves room for confusion.

A Reddit post has sparked a heated debate about Walmart's food waste policies after a user shared an image of a trash bin filled with seemingly edible bread.

What's happening?

In the post, the user questioned whether Walmart still donates bakery overstock or if perfectly good food is now being discarded in bulk.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It makes me uncomfortable because most of if not all of it is completely safe to eat and actually really good. They'll take entire cakes and pastries and just throw them in the trash. Same is done with deli items, even ones that are cured with expiration dates long into the future," said the caption of the post.

Some Redditors pointed out that the container in the image appears to be designated for a dry farm, where expired bakery items may be repurposed for animal feed.

Others said their local Walmarts donate food to organizations like Feeding America, while some said their stores make excess bakery goods available in employee break rooms.

Why is food waste important?

Food waste is a significant global issue, contributing to both environmental and social crises. In the U.S., food waste accounts for approximately 30%-40% of the food supply, with millions of pounds of edible food ending up in landfills each year.

When food decomposes in landfills, it produces methane, a gas more harmful than carbon dioxide. Meanwhile, millions of Americans face food insecurity, raising ethical concerns about discarding surplus food that could be used to feed those in need.

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

Walmart has taken steps to address food waste, partnering with organizations like Feeding America to distribute surplus food to those in need.

According to Walmart's sustainability reports, the company has donated billions of meals through its food donation programs. Additionally, some locations appear to be diverting expired bakery goods to animal feed, reducing landfill waste.

However, as the Reddit post highlights, the lack of consistency between store locations leaves room for confusion. Some stores donate regularly, while others seem to discard food that is still safe to eat.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Efforts to combat food waste are growing at both corporate and policy levels. Retailers like Kroger and Trader Joe's have taken proactive measures, including large-scale donation programs and emergency food distribution in response to unexpected food losses. For example, Kroger recently donated perishable food after a power outage, preventing it from being wasted.

Consumers can also play a role in reducing food waste by making the most of leftovers and bringing to-go containers to restaurants. Composting food that can't be safely consumed helps to reduce methane pollution from landfills, too.

