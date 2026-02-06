Shopper calls out thrift store after noticing absurd item on shelf: 'There is no accountability'

You can always score deals at the thrift store, but you also have to be on the lookout for the occasional overpriced scam.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit forum, a user posted a photo of a purse they spotted at a Value Village store. The bag had an exorbitant price tag of $600, and the poster joked that it made the store more like a "Luxury Village" or "Bougie Village."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The bag was displayed in a glass case and appeared to be from the expensive designer label Goyard. However, as commenters pointed out, Goyard bags are commonly duped, and it's unlikely the thrift store could verify the bag's authenticity.

"The thing that bugs me is they don't even get these higher-priced items verified. They have a manager in the back who's trying to bring in a good sales number at their next meeting and takes two seconds to google MSRP and print a tag. There is no accountability or trust that what you're purchasing is even legit," one user said.

"Exactly! Am I supposed to trust stores that sell used glass spaghetti sauce jars to know authenticity on designer merch," another commenter replied.

One user said: "This brand has entered the tier of even if it's real, the fakes are so ubiquitous everyone assumes it's fake anyway."

This instance may be an outlier, but it's an example of a wider pattern of excessive corporate greed. This has leaked into every corner of consumerism, including thrift stores.

Inflation and prices have been steadily rising, and when new products get too expensive, consumers turn to thrifting and secondhand shopping. It helps keep things out of landfills while saving you money on clothes and everyday items. You can also discover rare and valuable items at a discount while thrifting.

Unfortunately, thrift stores have been raising prices, too, and many shoppers have called them out for overcharging. But it's still possible to find a deal while thrifting, as long as you have a keen eye and are a smart shopper.

