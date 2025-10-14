Thrift shopper sparks outrage with video of upsetting discovery at Goodwill: 'The audacity'

"What even is the point?"

This Goodwill price tag is an alarming indicator of a growing problem for secondhand shoppers.

TikToker Kai (@pigglyywiggly) couldn't believe their eyes after stumbling upon an overpriced plate at Goodwill, and it's a clear display of "thrift grift" in action.

"What even is the point of the hunt anymore?" Kai asked.

The flower plate was stunning, but the price tag was a real shock: $50. Similar plates are currently retailing for $30-$50 brand new, so charging $50 for a used dish is appalling for many thrifters.

While thrifting can be a fun and exciting activity, thrift shopping is first and foremost a way for people to reliably access discounted goods. But as thrifting becomes trendy, Goodwill and other thrift stores aim to take advantage of this popularity to turn a larger profit — a "thrift grift." Thrifters argue this is unethical, as the stores received the item for completely free.

Raising prices disincentivizes thrifting. If used goods are the same price as retail goods, what's the point of purchasing anything secondhand? And while many people are shopping secondhand out of eco-consciousness, a majority of shoppers — 88% according to USA Today — are thrifting mainly to save money.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Not only are higher prices bad for consumers, but they're worse for the environment, too. Each year, millions of tons of perfectly good items — clothing, furniture, appliances, and tech — meet an untimely end in landfills, when they could've been reused and upcycled for years to come.

By shopping at thrift stores and donating your old stuff, you're helping conserve resources, reduce pollution, and promote sustainability.

Commenters were equally fed up with the rising prices, calling out "the audacity!"

"It's a cycle," one user explained. "Thrifting is 'in', so places think they can capitalize on the trend and mark everything up. Garage sales and estate sales too. But people are starting to get sick of it, so they'll stop doing it as much and they'll be forced to lower their prices. Until the next time it's trendy."

"I'm getting discouraged by thrift prices. as someone who lives on a budget. its just cheaper to go to the store now and buy brand new," another commenter wrote.

"Goodwill blows … Remember they get everything for free and are greedy," a third viewer reminded others.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



