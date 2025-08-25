Shopper sparks outrage with photo of absurd sighting at thrift store: 'They couldn't give these things away'

"That seems like an insane price for a humongous old cabinet."

Thrift stores have earned a reputation for offering vintage or high-end items at affordable prices, but that is not always the case.

Sometimes, even things that you will not easily find elsewhere due to their age or rarity will still be valued outrageously. That was the case when a Reddit user stumbled upon a vintage stereo at their local thrift store.

Posting to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, they shared a photo of the item that was listed for $800, which was contained within a large cabinet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Needless to say, many comments on the post found the pricing ridiculous and unlike the usual thrift experience.

"They couldn't give these things away like 10 years ago," one user commented. "I have no idea what they're actually worth now ever since the vinyl resurgence, but that seems like an insane price for a humongous old cabinet that weighs approximately 2 tons and requires a U-Haul."

"I see these all the time on Facebook for anywhere from free to $100," said another user.

These sorts of prices are relatively uncommon when shopping at most secondhand stores. More often than not, you will find either hidden valuables or everyday household items for much cheaper prices, allowing you to save hundreds of dollars a year on shopping needs or even hobbies.

You can even find real treasure in a thrift store if you are lucky enough. For example, one person found rare candles among a box priced at $3.99. After a little research, they found similar candles selling for $125.

You can also often find expensive brands for cheap at thrift stores. An eagle-eyed shopper found a Mid-Century Danish Rocking Chair from 1stDibs that usually retails for over $2,000 at merely $30.

Shopping at a thrift store can also help contribute to a cleaner future. According to Earth.org, an estimated 11.3 million tons of textile waste enters U.S. landfills every year. These trash dumps are notorious for producing methane — a potent planet-warming gas — and can be responsible for harmful chemicals and microplastics entering water sources.

Giving items a chance at a second life keeps them from causing harm to the Earth while also benefiting your wallet.

