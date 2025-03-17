Customer floored after finding absurd price tag on secondhand T-shirt: 'Ridiculous'

"You can get blank T-shirts from the craft store for $3."

Thrift store enthusiasts are often thrilled to share the incredible and inexpensive hauls they find at their favorite secondhand stores. However, a person recently took to Reddit to share a different kind of thrifting experience.

The user took to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit and shared a picture of a plain T-shirt with no tags or labels. The only thing on the shirt was a stapled price tag.

They captioned their photo, "A literal blank t-shirt for $14. No brand name, no graphics, not even a size tag." The user was clearly frustrated by the shirt, which could likely be purchased brand-new at a cheaper price with more information.

The worst part of a negative thrift store experience is that it might prevent a shopper from trying again or turn off potential new thrifters. But the truth is that negative thrifting experiences tend to be outliers. A large majority of thrift store shoppers swear by the practice and have overwhelmingly positive experiences to share.

For example, one thrift store enthusiast recently took to Reddit to show off the expensive shoes they found at a fraction of their original retail price. Another displayed the expensive designer pouf and porcelain egg plate they found.

Most of the time, thrifting is a great way to find originally expensive items at bargain prices. Thrift store shoppers can find everything from everyday necessities to rare treasures at amazing discount rates. In fact, a big part of the thrill of thrifting is finding a rare, unexpected treasure.

The environmental benefits are also huge, as Goodwill revealed. In short, thrift store shopping prevents tons of items from ending up in our already overcrowded landfills. It is a great, convenient way to limit our own environmental footprints. If you are interested in thrifting, check out this guide to help you get started.

Reactions to the original post on Reddit were understandably sympathetic to the poster's frustration. One said: "Price tag stapled on! Ridiculous!"

Another had a helpful shopping tip for a plain T-shirt: "You can get blank T-shirts from the craft store (for DIYing) for $3."

