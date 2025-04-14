Shopper dumbfounded after reading label on item at thrift store: 'You cannot possibly be telling me'

Thrifting can be a great way to get incredible deals on everything from clothing to furniture, but with a rise in popularity, secondhand shops have started raising prices, and sometimes it gets out of hand.

One Redditor shared a photo from their local thrift store that shows a yellow styrofoam egg carton on a shelf next to some flatware sets. Upon closer inspection, not only is the egg carton damaged, it is ripped clean in half. On top of that, it has a price written on the side of $2.92!

Photo Credit: Reddit

Yahoo Finance wrote about how certain thrift shops have become even more expensive than big box stores like Walmart. CJ&CO CEO Casey Jones explained one of the reasons could be that "​​the cost of operations — including rent, utilities and wages — has increased over time."

The Vintage Seeker also blogged about the commodification of thrift stores, especially the larger chains. Rather than seeking to supply those in need with affordable clothing, "they're better described as for-profit businesses that stock secondhand goods."

While there are unfortunately always going to be certain brands that don't uphold ethical standards, there are still ways to get great deals. Not all thrift stores are created equal, and regional prices can vary, so it's still worth checking the shelves of the bigger chains. But you may be better served shopping at local stores, checking out yard sales, and browsing sites like Poshmark and ThredUp.

Shopping for pre-loved items can keep more money in your pockets, and the savings can add up over the course of a year. According to CouponFollow, those who regularly shop second hand can save nearly $1,800 a year. But even those who only thrift occasionally can still keep around $100 in their wallet.

Fellow Redditors were reasonably upset with this literal garbage for sale.

"It's an artifact of THE GREAT EGG RIOTS OF 2025. No price is too high for this piece of history," wrote one sarcastic person.

Someone else explained, "Living in a small farming community, I often see stacks of egg cartons at thrift stores for purchase, but they are maybe 5-10¢ each. Sold in stacks of 10. They are usable. This is insane."

Another commenter laid it all out, saying, "You cannot possibly be telling me that your thrift store is selling a broken egg carton."

