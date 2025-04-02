Shopper dumbfounded after noticing hidden sticker on item at thrift store: 'Shameful'

One shopper took to Reddit to hear from fellow thrifters after finding an item with an unusual price tag.

The item in question was a book, but the price didn't exactly make it a steal. A picture of the book was shared in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP said the book was being sold at Savers, a used thrift and vintage store. The photo shows the retailer's price tag at $4.99. However, the original price tag was still on the book, too — $2.99 at Marshalls.

Although the book's price tag is troublesome, Savers is described as a for-profit retailer that aims to champion reuse by accepting donations on behalf of local nonprofits. According to the company website, Savers is "committed to keeping one-of-a-kind finds out of landfills. We know that with every thrift purchase or decluttering drop-off, you're helping protect the planet and supporting your community."

Business Insider reported that the fashion industry produces 10% of all carbon pollution worldwide. It's also the second-largest consumer of water. However, thrifting helps reduce environmental harm. According to Goodwill, thrifting leads to less resource consumption, fewer items in landfills, and less chemical pollution.

Thrifting can sometimes even lead to the discovery of valuable items. One Goodwill shopper found a pair of luxury rain boots that were worth 10 times more than the purchase price. Another thrifter found a gold ring for just $15.

Shopping at thrift stores can help consumers save money in the long run. Shoppers can save almost $100 a year by replacing half of new purchases with thrift store finds. Even more, thrifting has never been more convenient with online secondhand stores like Goodwill Finds or ThredUp.

Despite the benefits thrifting provides, a couple of Redditors expressed their irritation about the book prices at Savers.

One Reddit user said the prices of books were especially outrageous. "With the amount of books they get (and throw away) none should be more than a dollar," the Reddit user said.

Another commenter simply wrote, "Shameful."

