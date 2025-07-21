Shopper calls out Goodwill store for frustrating sighting on shelves: 'I'll never understand'

A Reddit user's recent thrift store complaint has reignited an all-too-familiar debate among secondhand shoppers: Why do some stores place price tags in the worst possible spots?

In a post on r/ThriftGrift, one Redditor shared a photo of a black bag on display at their local Goodwill. The problem was that a thick, white price tag was punched right through the front of the bag.

"I'll never understand why employees stick the tag in the worst place possible, to the point where it almost seems intentional," they wrote. "There were so many places to put it that wouldn't leave an ugly hole."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Unfortunately, misplaced price tags aren't the only thrift store slip-up that frustrates shoppers. At times, employees can be a bit generous with the price of their goods: one employee marked a Pyrex dish at nearly $200.

These problems might seem trivial, but they can be discouraging to new secondhand shoppers. It's important to note that, for all the occasional missteps, there are far more benefits to thrifting.

Thrifting can be one of the most affordable and accessible ways to shop for everyday necessities. It can also lead to unexpectedly valuable finds, like this shopper who picked up a $595 designer duvet cover for just $4.

What makes it even better is that thrift shopping keeps clothes, furniture, and household goods out of landfills, making it one of the simplest ways to reduce waste.

So yes, sometimes a bag gets hole-punched. But that doesn't mean the treasure hunt isn't still worth it.

A few commenters shared their own thrifting gripes in the comments, with one adding: "The best is where they slap the price sticker on vintage glass/ceramics right overtop of the original generations-old label."

Another chimed in with quite a funny remark, "At this point, they should just change their name to Badwill."

