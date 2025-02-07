Shaken Tesla owner shares honest review after narrowly avoiding crash: 'It was so incredibly close'

"By the time I realized they weren't stopping I was already past the point of no return."

It is always best to exercise caution when on the road. Focused drivers ensure their safety and that of their passengers and others. Unfortunately, sometimes luck must lend to safety as well. One grateful Tesla owner took to Reddit to share their harrowing near-miss after another driver ran a stop sign.

Posted to a subreddit for the Tesla Model Y, the OP explained they saw the other driver approach a four-way stop where they were already fully stopped. As the OP started to go, they realized the other driver was still moving.

"By the time I realized they weren't stopping I was already past the point of no return so I stepped on it. Probably the first time I fully floored this car. We cleared it thanks to instant torque but it was so incredibly close. I'm thankful we're all OK and I am so glad I bought this car," wrote the OP, who had their wife and child in the car with them.

Road safety is an important topic, especially as vehicle trends change and new technologies emerge. One of the major issues currently taking over U.S. roadways is the trend toward larger vehicles, which can pose safety risks for smaller vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

A video shared on Instagram highlights this trend, noting that while larger vehicles like SUVs may offer more protection for their occupants, they can be a threat to smaller vehicles due to crash incompatibility.

Fortunately, many manufacturers have developed vehicles that are safe and good for the planet. Tesla's Models 3, Y, and S have gained much attention for their lower maintenance, benefit to air quality, and ability to travel long distances on a single charge.

As the OP showed, efficient vehicles can also be incredibly safe.

"Glad you are safe," commented one Reddit user.

"The perks of instant torque in situations like this is generally really undercredited and not often mentioned," another wrote. "It has saved me a couple of times too."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.