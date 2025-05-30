Video of billionaire brothers' massive yacht sparks outrage: 'More than most people could even dream of buying'

"Is one expected to just walk onto the yacht like the crew does?"

An ostentatious display of wealth in the form of a flotilla of luxury vessels and superyachts in Boston Harbor turned heads on Reddit's r/yachtporn, but not in an appreciative way.

The post was titled "Crazy money," and it required a brief video rather than a photograph to fully capture the unimaginable excess on the water.

The original poster indicated the footage was captured in "September," pointing to a "yacht (behind [a] smaller yacht)," alongside a companion ship called a "toy tender."

"I mean, you need a place for the helicopter," one yacht fan sarcastically replied. "Is one expected to just walk onto the yacht like the crew does?"

"I'll make [do] with the Azimut Maggelano at the start," another quipped, referencing a relatively modest vessel visible at the start of the clip.

Although the r/yachtporn subreddit is ostensibly for like-minded, aspirational boaters to come together and happily ogle the unattainable watercraft of the wealthy, luxury yachts and superyachts are becoming more difficult for posters to appreciate for myriad reasons.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Back in 2021, The Conversation examined the environmental impact of megayachts. Citing their calculations, the outlet indicated that "a superyacht with a permanent crew, helicopter pad, submarines and pools emits about 7,020 tons of CO2 a year … making it by far the worst asset to own from an environmental standpoint."

Two years later, an editorial in the Guardian observed that billionaire Roman Abramovich's yachts "emit more than 22,000 [tons] of carbon every year, which is more than some small countries," deeming that level of disregard for the environment "unsustainable, and wrong."

As for the superyacht flotilla, Redditors identified a primary vessel, Ionian, and Hodor, the support ship. The yachts are owned by former Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Frank Fertitta — whose $3.1 billion net worth is tracked in real time by Forbes — and his brother Lorenzo Fertitta, whose Forbes profile boasts an identical net worth.

Ultimately, the Fertitta brothers' fleet proved unpalatably excessive, even for fans of tricked-out yachts.

"Even the little one in front of the big one is more than most people could even dream of buying," a poster lamented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.