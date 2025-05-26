Onlooker sparks outrage after sharing photo of enormous yacht off coast: 'What a monumental waste'

"It's long past time we stop acting like a tax haven and do something ourselves."

A Redditor on r/Wellington sparked a lively conversation about the habits of the ultra-wealthy when they posted a startling image of a gigantic luxury yacht off the coast of New Zealand. The size of the vessel was as big as a nearby ferry.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One comment simply read, "What a monumental waste of resources and human effort." Another spoke of their experience seeing them close up and said, "It's such a waste of fuel." Depending on the size and speed, the largest yachts can burn up to 900 liters of fuel in just one hour of sailing at speeds of 25 to 30 knots.

The discussion brings up an important point about the harmful impact of the lifestyles of the world's wealthiest individuals. Megayachts and private jets are the least efficient and most environmentally damaging forms of transport available.

Oxfam commissioned a study, "Carbon Inequality Kills," to measure that impact, and the results were damning. The top 10% of the world is responsible for more than half of all carbon pollution worldwide, and the very top are much worse per capita. The superrich consume resources at over 400 times the average European. The crop damage caused by their pollution footprint could have fed 14.5 million people every year since 1990.

One comment suggested that a lack of government intervention was partly to blame for the grotesque sight: "It's long past time we stop acting like a tax haven and do something ourselves." A report by the Guardian indicated that New Zealand has many issues with offshore money being channeled through trusts because of weak regulations.

Tightening loopholes may help mitigate the problem, but if that fails, one poster offered a tongue-in-cheek solution, referring to a spate of killer whales attacking ships off the coast of Europe: "Hello, is that the orcas? I have a project for you."

