Shopper slams major battery brand for misleading product label: 'As blatant as they come'

In a recent Reddit post, a shopper is charged over Energizer's new battery packaging.

What's happening?

Within the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, a shopper shared a picture of a double-A battery pack. The only thing added was a "+1" or bonus battery, which was encased in a separate plastic piece to signify to consumers that this was a free add-on.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The shopper quickly caught on, captioning the image: "This 'bonus free' battery pack."

It seems this packaging sparked frustration as consumers quickly saw through the company's thinly veiled attempts to make consumers feel they are getting more for less. The only thing they see more of is the waste of plastic.

"They may as well chuck in 'new and improved recipe' and call it a day because that's as blatant as they come," said one commenter.

Why is wasted plastic important?

Excess plastic waste in packaging can be a real headache for consumers for several reasons. Unlike other materials, plastic doesn't decompose. Instead, it breaks down into tiny particles called microplastics. These microplastics can end up in our water, soil, and even inside our bodies, posing a potential risk to human health. This means that the more plastic waste we produce, the more we expose ourselves and our environment to harmful pollutants.

Additionally, the overuse of plastic packaging can lead to increased costs for consumers. When products are over-packaged, it often means that more resources are being used than necessary, which can drive up the price of goods.

Plus, dealing with excess packaging can be a hassle for consumers who are trying to minimize their waste footprint. It often requires extra effort to sort and dispose of these materials responsibly, especially when not all types of plastic are recyclable.

Is Energizer doing anything about this?

In its most recent message from the CEO, Energizer claimed it is staying true to its sustainability initiatives. The CEO announced Energizer has partnered with suppliers to support a shift toward renewable energy sources. Additionally, the company has conducted environmental assessments of its batteries and lighting products, increased the use of recycled materials in its batteries, and raised recycled content in packaging by 30% in 2023.

While the sustainability report remains promising, actions like this can cause consumers to wonder if progress is really being made. It is wise to look past company claims and at actions to determine its true commitment to sustainability.

What's being done about wasted packaging more broadly?

One of the key steps being taken is the exploration and development of plastic-free alternatives. For instance, there's growing interest in sustainable packaging materials like bioplastics, which are made from plants and other natural materials, and even innovative solutions like using food waste to create functional packaging. These alternatives aim to reduce our reliance on traditional plastic.

Additionally, there's a push towards supporting brands that use plastic-free packaging. This shift not only helps reduce plastic waste but also encourages companies to adopt more sustainable practices. Additionally, there's a focus on educating consumers about the impact of plastic waste and the importance of reducing single-use plastics, as the Redditor did by sharing online.

