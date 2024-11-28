Shopper outraged after inspecting deceptive holiday product on store shelves: 'What a waste'

"Has no purpose other than to be deceitful and hope the buyer doesn't notice."

While shopping for Halloween candy, a Redditor found themselves almost tricked with fewer treats.

What's happening?

A Reddit post in the r/mildlyinfuriating community has called out a Halloween-themed Reese's candy tube for being significantly underfilled. The tube, which appears to hold far less candy than the packaging suggests, led the original poster to label it wasteful and deceptive.

"What a waste of packaging that has no purpose other than to be deceitful and hope the buyer doesn't notice," the caption of the original post said.

The image sparked outrage, with many Redditors expressing frustration over packaging that appears designed to mislead.

"Welp, that's f***ed up," one commenter said.

Why is wasteful packaging important?

Incidents like this highlight ongoing frustration with "shrinkflation," where companies reduce product quantities while keeping prices steady. Such tactics not only strain consumer budgets but also erode trust in brands, particularly when the packaging appears deliberately deceptive. This trend is especially irksome during times of high inflation and economic uncertainty.

Aside from consumer dissatisfaction, the environmental impact is significant. Packaging that wastes materials for the sake of visual appeal contributes to the growing problem of plastic waste in our landfills, which can take hundreds of years to break down. Excessive plastic pollution and the lack of accountability for wasteful designs further exacerbate these issues.

Is Hershey doing anything about this?

Neither Reese's nor its parent company, The Hershey Company, has addressed the controversy surrounding this specific packaging incident. However, the parent company does have its Shared Goodness Promise, which addresses some environmental issues.

According to its site and 2023 ESG Report, the company intends to make all plastic packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2030 and claims to have already eliminated over 15 million pounds of packaging waste from 2021 through 2023.

Despite these promises, the Reddit post emphasizes that more work needs to be done to make good on its promise.

What's being done about wasteful packaging more broadly?

The uproar over deceptive packaging has spurred calls for stricter regulations and enforcement around product labeling and packaging practices. Advocates suggest that clearer guidelines on minimum product volumes and visible content would help prevent such incidents. This would hold companies accountable and reduce instances of consumer greenwashing.

Environmental activists are urging corporations to rethink packaging designs to minimize waste. By aligning with sustainable practices, companies can address both consumer trust issues and environmental concerns.

