USDA cracks down on suspicious claims on food labels for meat and poultry products: 'There will be much more scrutiny'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing its efforts to monitor the use of "environment-related" buzz phrases such as "climate-friendly" and "sustainable," releasing new guidelines for meat and poultry companies, The New York Times reported.

These kinds of labels have become common in packaging and other marketing materials, but the USDA now "strongly encourages" companies to get such claims verified by independent third parties and to supply the agency's food safety arm with supporting data or studies.

This guidance comes amid public scrutiny of such claims by consumer advocates and politicians. For instance, the Environmental Working Group recently filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods for supposedly greenwashing its sustainability efforts, including labeling beef as "climate smart." Plus, New York Attorney General Letitia James recently sued Brazilian beef giant JBS USA over its climate claims.

The hope is that the guidelines will make it easier for consumers to make more environmentally friendly purchases at the supermarket. At the same time, it will put greater pressure on companies to follow through on their environmental claims.

The effort to green up the meat and poultry sectors is an important step.

According to the University of California, Davis, cattle are the top agricultural source of planet-warming pollution worldwide. Though livestock production takes a heavy environmental toll, there are ways to reduce impacts, such as rotational grazing and improved feed quality, the World Resources Institute says.

All that said, a sure-fire way to reduce pollution from agriculture is to eat less animal protein. For instance, a plant slant diet focuses less on meat and more on beans and legumes. Going plant-based can also save you money and lower your risk of certain health problems, including heart disease, cancer, and stroke.

Scott Faber, senior vice president of government affairs for EWG, praised the new USDA guidelines, telling the Times, "There will be much more scrutiny" when it comes to environmental claims on labeling.

"USDA continues to deliver on its commitment to fairness and choice for both farmers and consumers, and that means supporting transparency and high-quality standards," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. "These updates will help to level the playing field for businesses who are truthfully using these claims and ensure people can trust the labels when they purchase meat and poultry products."

