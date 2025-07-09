Resident sparks outrage with photo of new 'eyesore' taking over neighborhood: 'I can't believe they allow this monstrosity'

A resident of Orlando, Florida, took to Reddit to complain about a new billboard being built in a residential area of town.

Posting in the r/Orlando subreddit, the user shared a photo of a video billboard going up at the corner of Curry Ford Road and Crystal Lake Drive.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Why would the city OK a billboard smack dab in the middle of a residential area?" the poster asked in their caption. "Sure, Curry Ford and Crystal Lake has a lot of businesses, but it's all housing on either side of curry ford."

The billboard's location is emblematic of a growing problem in the United States: the gradual infiltration of advertising into every facet of daily life.

From massive LED displays on the backs of trucks that are sure to cause an accident, to advertisements being towed behind cars, to ads popping up on cars' interior displays that prevent you from interacting with features in your vehicle, it's getting harder and harder to escape advertisements.

Setting aside the energy required to power these LED screens and the massive amounts of light pollution new LED billboards can produce, the preponderance of advertising permeating our society encourages a troubling level of consumerism and waste.

The more advertising you see, the more likely you are to buy more things. Those products inevitably end up in landfills, which directly contribute to the pollution that has such a profound impact on our changing climate.

Commenters were understandably unhappy with the new billboard.

"This is tacky and a massive eyesore," said one. "I know that there was a law put in place years ago for Florida about no new billboards being erected but certain ones in specific areas can be kept. What state and/or city officials would allow this??"

"So ridiculous," said another. "I can't believe they allow this monstrosity to go up over here."

"I wish we would ban billboards in the state," said a third. "Maybe that's controversial, but I spent time in cities that did and I loved it."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



