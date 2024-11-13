Driver captures photo of ridiculous advertising scheme: 'This seems like a terrible distraction while driving'

A hazardous situation on the road spurred one driver to relay their experience online.

A Redditor shared a photo of a four-sided billboard being towed behind an SUV in r/mildlyinfuriating, writing: "Driving billboards now? This is getting ridiculous… Saw this Tesla driving billboard on a main road in FL driving in the middle lane. Whats next?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

"When someone wrecks their car because of the flashing advertising in the next lane I hope they take out this clown at the same time," one commenter said, while others noted this is not a new phenomenon.

Advertisements are known to harm mental health, as they promote fulfillment through material possessions, according to Adfree Cities. The sexualization of women and girls in advertising and other media has long been linked to harmful self-image, low self-esteem, eating disorders, and depression, and other promotions have similar effects. They spoil public spaces and undermine our well-being by creating an unending cycle wherein the next thing is always what will complete our happiness.

Ads also promote overconsumption, which is contributing to the overheating of our planet via manufacturing and transportation. The associated gases released into the atmosphere envelop Earth like a blanket, raising the global temperature and causing human death and displacement, as well as health problems, more frequent and severe extreme weather events, and the collapse of wildlife and plant life.

At least in this instance, the ad was being pulled by an electric vehicle, which prevents heat-trapping pollution from filling the atmosphere.

"This seems like a terrible distraction while driving and should be made illegal," one commenter said.

Others noted they were glad to live where such tactics had been outlawed, including in Maine, where billboards are illegal.

Someone else wrote: "These dumb f*** things are not legal in my state. They fall under 'vehicles operated on the roadway may not display flashing lights other than turn signals or 4-way hazard signals.' We had a flock of them come to town two summers ago and the local cops removed them immediately, and they've not been back."

