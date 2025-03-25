  • Business Business

Driver sparks outrage with photo of bizarre feature in their new Jeep: 'Try to return the car and get money back'

"I miss when cars were designed to drive places."

by Alyssa Ochs
"I miss when cars were designed to drive places."

Photo Credit: iStock

The Jeep brand is inundating its customers with intrusive ads that distract and frustrate drivers. 

In a viral Reddit post, one Jeep owner shared a photo of the "Purchase Peace of Mind" ad that started popping up on his vehicle's interior display. 

"I miss when cars were designed to drive places."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Jeep puts an ad covering my entire screen, and it comes back every time you stop even if you hit ok," the original poster wrote

Although personal vehicles are undoubtedly convenient for getting around, they also cause harm and create risks for public health and the planet. 

Unwanted and unnecessary ads such as the one in this Jeep owner's post are distracting to drivers and could lead to avoidable accidents. Research shows that cars cause 1 in 34 deaths and 1.67 million deaths annually. 

On top of that staggering death toll, standard gas-guzzling cars cause a tremendous amount of pollution that makes our air harder to breathe and contributes to the steady overheating of our planet. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Advertising inundation also promotes excessive consumption, which compounds planet-overheating pollution. Producing more goods and services uses valuable and limited natural resources and contributes to landfill waste. 

On the flip side, electric vehicles are linked to fewer fatal accidents and roadside emergency calls, even in extreme weather conditions. 

Escaping unwanted advertisements can be challenging, especially when car manufacturers don't make it easy to disable them. However, you can change your consumer behavior and the way you shop. 

For example, you can buy from companies that respect you as a consumer and don't release aggressive marketing campaigns. You can also support the eco-friendly initiatives of brands you love to voice your passions for sustainability and minimalism over waste and excess. 

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Reddit users were disgusted by the persistent Jeep ad in the OP's post and shared their opinions in the comments. 

"I miss when cars were designed to drive places instead of milking every cent out of you they possibly can," one Reddit user wrote

"I'd literally try to return the car and get my money back," another Redditor commented

Someone else wrote, "We need to find the head of advertising responsible for this."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x