Driver sparks outrage with photo of bizarre feature in their new Jeep: 'Try to return the car and get money back'

The Jeep brand is inundating its customers with intrusive ads that distract and frustrate drivers.

In a viral Reddit post, one Jeep owner shared a photo of the "Purchase Peace of Mind" ad that started popping up on his vehicle's interior display.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Jeep puts an ad covering my entire screen, and it comes back every time you stop even if you hit ok," the original poster wrote.

Although personal vehicles are undoubtedly convenient for getting around, they also cause harm and create risks for public health and the planet.

Unwanted and unnecessary ads such as the one in this Jeep owner's post are distracting to drivers and could lead to avoidable accidents. Research shows that cars cause 1 in 34 deaths and 1.67 million deaths annually.

On top of that staggering death toll, standard gas-guzzling cars cause a tremendous amount of pollution that makes our air harder to breathe and contributes to the steady overheating of our planet.

Advertising inundation also promotes excessive consumption, which compounds planet-overheating pollution. Producing more goods and services uses valuable and limited natural resources and contributes to landfill waste.

On the flip side, electric vehicles are linked to fewer fatal accidents and roadside emergency calls, even in extreme weather conditions.

Escaping unwanted advertisements can be challenging, especially when car manufacturers don't make it easy to disable them. However, you can change your consumer behavior and the way you shop.

For example, you can buy from companies that respect you as a consumer and don't release aggressive marketing campaigns. You can also support the eco-friendly initiatives of brands you love to voice your passions for sustainability and minimalism over waste and excess.

Reddit users were disgusted by the persistent Jeep ad in the OP's post and shared their opinions in the comments.

"I miss when cars were designed to drive places instead of milking every cent out of you they possibly can," one Reddit user wrote.

"I'd literally try to return the car and get my money back," another Redditor commented.

Someone else wrote, "We need to find the head of advertising responsible for this."

