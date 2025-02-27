Driver appalled after spotting distracting 'eyesore': 'This should be banned from roads'

A Reddit user recently highlighted the rise of blinding mobile advertisements attached to vehicles, sparking outrage and concern across social media.

Posted in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the user shared an image of a vehicle decked out with LED billboards accompanied by a frustrated caption: "Are you f****** kidding me? Now they have blinding distracting eyesore mobile advertising!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post quickly caught attention and attracted comments from people echoing the user's concerns.

Many highlighted the potential dangers, with one commenter remarking, "This should be banned from roads for being a hazard and a distraction, like using your phone while driving."

"I saw a truck like this while driving at night. ... No joke, it was as bright or worse than LED headlights," said another.

In another instance, a shopper noticed ads being projected onto the floor of a grocery store. This phenomenon, often referred to as "ad creep," highlights how advertisements are finding their way into spaces that were previously ad-free, such as the floors of shopping centers.

These ads can lead to a sense of constant bombardment by marketing, which many find overwhelming or intrusive. In particular, the mobile advertisements not only pose a safety risk, but they also contribute to negative environmental consequences.

Constant ads often encourage excessive consumerism, promoting products that are often unnecessary. This leads to increased production, worsening pollution and Earth's overheating. This overproduction also fills up landfills as discarded goods accumulate at an alarming rate.

Excessive consumerism can be addressed by embracing the "underconsumption core" trend, which has been gaining traction on platforms like TikTok.

This movement encourages individuals to focus on purchasing high-quality, durable products that last longer, rather than opting for cheaper, disposable items. By choosing items that serve well over a long period, we can reduce the frequency with which we need to replace them, ultimately leading to less waste.

