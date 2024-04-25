Frustrated homeowner seeks advice to halt invasive junk mail: 'How do I unsubscribe?'

All those ads hitting the trash every week represent tons of wasted paper and ink.

Advertising is everywhere these days, and some ads are more intrusive than others. We've gotten used to unskippable video clips and giant billboards, but perhaps one of the most normalized forms of advertising is junk mail. One Redditor called out this wasteful practice, hoping to find a way to opt out.

What happened?

In a post on r/mildlyinfuriating, this user complained about the printed ads and coupons they receive on the regular.

"The amount of junk mail I get. How do I unsubscribe?!" they demanded.

They also attached a photo to show the size of the problem. The picture shows a hand holding a thick stack of mail — what looks like at least nine separate mailers advertising groceries and fast food.

"If it's actually being delivered by the postal service, good luck," said one commenter. "Those advertisers are paying to have it delivered."

"If they didnt send this spam mail to everbody maybe they wouldnt be cutting down rainforest for paper," said another. "This s*** makes me more than mildly infuriated."

This isn't the first Redditor to complain about being buried under a tide of junk mail. Some users have had issues with individual companies, while others have gotten many different fliers like the original poster.

Why does junk mail matter?

If you're an avid couponer, those mailers may hold worthwhile deals — but if you're into cutting coupons, you can also usually pick up the same sheets at the store or online. Most of the people who are receiving them don't want to be, and they have to deal with piles of inconvenient trash week after week.

It's even possible for important mail to be overlooked in the folds of an unwanted mailer or for a mailbox to run out of space thanks to all the garbage.

Meanwhile, all those ads hitting the trash every week represent tons of wasted paper and ink — not to mention the energy to print them and the pollution created by driving them to your mailbox. The water waste in the paper-making process alone is enough reason to stop this practice.

What could these companies do differently?

Instead of mailing out thousands or millions of individual paper ads, a few well-placed fliers or banners would reach just as many people in a less unwanted way. Electronic ads could do the same.

Stores could also make their mailers an opt-in service. That way, anyone who wants the coupons could get them, and no one else would have to deal with the trash. Even if stores sent yearly or quarterly invitations to the whole community to join the mailing list, that would be much less wasted paper than sending weekly ads.

What can you do to reduce paper waste?

Many businesses, including major financial institutions like banks, offer the option to go paperless and do your accounting with them online. This can help cut down on the mail you receive.

One TikToker also offered a tip for getting yourself off of corporate mailing lists easily.

