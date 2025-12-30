Passerby shares photo after finding creative use for thrown-out Christmas decorations: 'Now I wanna go out looking'

"They buy all brand new stuff for one year."

A Reddit user's creative solution to holiday waste has sparked conversation about how retail marketing drives people to constantly replace perfectly good seasonal decorations.

What happened?

The Reddit user shared a photo in r/Anticonsumption of a gold Christmas tree topper they rescued from the trash. They've now repurposed it as a stylish bracelet holder.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The post invited suggestions for other uses, and commenters quickly chimed in with their own experiences.

"My neighbours never have the same decorations two years in a row. They buy all brand new stuff for one year and it's never seen again," one user wrote.

They continued: "My house on the other hand, we've been using the same inflatables since I was a baby. … my dad has countlessly duct taped them and they're still going strong."

Another commenter responded, "This is a GREAT use of that topper. Now I wanna go out looking for discarded ornaments."

Why is seasonal decoration waste concerning?

People in the U.S. throw away millions of pounds of holiday decorations each year. Retailers fuel this cycle by rolling out new themed collections every season. They treat decorations as disposable fashion items rather than durable goods.

This constant churn creates unnecessary demand for manufacturing.

Manufacturers create plastic ornaments and synthetic trees using petroleum extraction and energy-intensive processes. When these items end up in landfills after a single season, the materials don't biodegrade. They sit for centuries.

The financial toll adds up, too. Families that spend $50 to $200 annually on new decorations could save thousands over a decade by reusing what they already own.

Is the retail industry doing anything about this?

Some retailers now offer decoration recycling programs during January and February. For example, Home Depot partners with local recycling centers to process worn-out string lights.

A few companies have started designing modular decoration systems. Customers buy a base set and swap out small accent pieces each year instead of replacing everything.

These efforts remain limited compared to the scale of marketing that pushes annual decoration overhauls. Most large retailers still profit from the buy-new-every-year model.

What can I do about seasonal decoration waste?

Buy secondhand decorations from thrift stores, yard sales, or online marketplaces. You'll find unique vintage pieces at a fraction of retail prices.

Repair damaged decorations instead of tossing them. YouTube tutorials show how to fix broken ornament hooks, replace bulbs in light strings, and patch inflatable yard displays.

Get creative with repurposing like the OP did. Old ornaments become garden decorations, wreath materials, or craft supplies. Tree toppers work as jewelry displays or plant stakes.

Donate unwanted decorations to schools, community centers, nursing homes, or theatre groups. These organizations welcome free supplies for events and productions.

When buying new items, choose quality over quantity. Well-made decorations last for decades instead of one or two seasons.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.