  • Home Home

Homeowner cringes at extreme holiday decorations: 'I just shake my head when I walk through a neighborhood'

"You don't need to go overboard."

by Jenny Allison
"You don't need to go overboard."

Photo Credit: iStock

Autumn and winter are known for their changing leaves, their longer nights, their cooler air … and their retail displays. But despite the overabundance of holiday-themed items and promotions, many people are opting instead to find simple ways to celebrate the season.

One such person posted about their endeavor to decorate more simply in the subreddit r/Minimalism. "I was thinking that in my family I've seen holiday decoration storage take up entire rooms and garages in homes," they reflected. "So I've always decorated our house for seasons instead of holidays mostly because I don't want to put things up only to take them down in a month."

And this year, they shared, their outdoor decor shared a common element: It was all biodegradable, making it even easier to dispose of at the end of the season.

"I went with decorative gourds, pumpkins, squashes etc.," they shared. "Everything is biodegradable and I don't have to keep it in my house in the off seasons. It also makes me feel a little more green which is a bonus."

Considering that most jack-o'-lanterns get tossed rather than eaten or composted, this is no small change — the average Halloween season in the U.S. sees 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins thrown into landfills. Instead, choosing edible varieties of pumpkins and squash can make for a beautiful decoration and a delicious snack all in one, with the added benefit of not contributing to the harmful gases released into the atmosphere.

"I just shake my head when I walk through a neighborhood and see 10 extra large inflatables in a yard," one commenter lamented. "All purchased plastic, no creativity, and the homeowner has to store."

Watch now: Industry leaders speak on what gives them hope in the face of climate change

"I have Christmas ornaments that are sentimental because they were my grandma's," another person echoed. "That's it though. You don't need to go overboard or buy new things every year."

Another minimalist Redditor shared their all-natural approach. "I make decor each year from natural objects (pine cones leaves pumpkins acorns pomegranates etc etc etc) and they go into the compost at the end of the season," they enthused. "Nothing to store, nothing to buy!"

The original poster agreed, sharing that they even planned on planting pumpkins and squash in the coming year — not only for the free decorations but also for the garden-friendly compost.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x