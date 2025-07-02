Dumpster diver gets pleasant surprise after investigating trash outside bike shop: 'Still have a small amount of life left in them'

"Something I really want to see more progress on."

A Reddit user made a surprising discovery when dumpster diving at a local bike shop.

What happened?

The Redditor shared their experience on the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, explaining they were looking for bike parts when the shop owner caught them.

Instead of being upset, the owner asked what they were searching for. When the dumpster diver mentioned lithium batteries, the owner took them to a back room and "loaded up a handcart with a couple of years worth of accumulated lithium E bike batteries."

The owner explained that the batteries were testing "1-2v below optimal and still have a small amount of life left in them." The photo accompanying the post showed a packed dumpster with e-bike batteries sitting on top.

"Battery recycling and disposal is something I really want to see more progress on. For now, the small guys doing it gmh," one commenter noted.

Why is e-waste concerning?

E-waste creates a massive economic drain that many people overlook. Each discarded battery is the product of wasted materials, labor, and production. The lithium in these batteries is a limited resource that requires extensive mining operations to extract.

When we throw away lithium batteries, we throw away money. According to the World Economic Forum, the raw materials in global e-waste are worth over $62.5 billion annually, which is more than many countries' gross domestic products.

E-waste also causes serious environmental harm. When improperly disposed of, lithium batteries can leak toxic chemicals into soil and water. When damaged, they pose fire risks in waste facilities.

The resources needed to produce new batteries instead of reusing existing ones puts additional strain on mining, which often happens in environmentally sensitive areas.

Is the bike shop doing anything about this?

The shop owner's willingness to give away the batteries rather than trash them suggests an awareness of the waste problem.

Many bike shops face challenges with battery disposal. Without convenient recycling options, shops often accumulate old batteries with no clear path for proper recycling.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

Several organizations are working to address the world's e-waste problem. Call2Recycle has thousands of drop-off locations throughout North America where consumers can recycle used batteries. Many electronics retailers offer free recycling for batteries and other devices.

If you can't easily reach a drop-off location, Trashie's Tech Take Back Box is a mail-in recycling solution that makes responsible disposal convenient for people regardless of their locations.

When shopping for electronic products, consider brands with strong sustainability practices. For example, Apple and Dell have established recycling programs and look to use more recycled materials in their products.

Consider extending the life of your electronics through proper maintenance. For items such as e-bikes, learning basic battery care can increase battery lifespan. When you do need to replace a battery, look for refurbished options.

Supporting right-to-repairlegislation in your area can help reduce e-waste by making it easier for owners to fix their devices.

