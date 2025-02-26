  • Business Business

Federal court strikes down challenge on policy that could impact millions of drivers: '[This] decision will introduce potential security risks'

This move could also encourage nationwide adoption of similar right-to-repair policies.

by Kritiksha Sharma
Photo Credit: iStock

A Massachusetts law that expands access to vehicle repair data just got a major win in court — paving the way for a more affordable and sustainable future for car owners.

On Feb. 11, a federal judge rejected an attempt by automakers to overturn a 2020 voter-approved law that grants independent repair shops and vehicle owners access to key repair and diagnostic data. This ruling ensures that drivers can fix their cars where and how they choose, rather than being locked into expensive dealership-only repairs. 

Modern cars are essentially computers on wheels, with automakers using proprietary software to restrict access to essential repair information. This software can limit where consumers are able to go for maintenance and repairs, often forcing them to pay higher prices at manufacturer-authorized service centers. 

With this ruling, Massachusetts vehicle owners will have greater freedom to repair their cars at local mechanics, lowering costs while reducing waste. When repairs are more accessible and affordable, fewer cars end up prematurely scrapped — cutting down on unnecessary manufacturing pollution and landfill waste. 

This move could also encourage nationwide adoption of similar right-to-repair policies, benefiting consumers across the U.S. and supporting a more circular economy

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents major manufacturers like General Motors and Volkswagen, opposed the ruling, arguing that the Massachusetts Data Access Law was at odds with the U.S. Constitution. 

"Today's decision will introduce potential security risks to our customers and their vehicles," the alliance maintained in a statement

However, Massachusetts officials countered that the law includes provisions for a standardized, secure system to manage repair data access. 

This decision builds on growing momentum for right-to-repair laws, which extend beyond vehicles to include electronics, appliances, and even farm equipment. States like New York and California have also introduced right-to-repair laws that empower consumers and reduce electronic waste. 

By giving people more control over their purchases, these policies make everyday products last longer — keeping more materials in use and out of landfills.

