Report reveals disturbing activity in waterways once known for their abundance: 'Unacceptable'

A nonprofit revealed that South Carolina plastic factories are exploiting a regulatory gap to pollute waterways with a toxic chemical.

What's happening?

The State reported that a study by the Environmental Integrity Project, a watchdog organization, uncovered that factories near Columbia and Charleston released high levels of 1,4-dioxane into the Congaree River and the Cooper River.

An Alpek polyester plant unloaded 23,728 pounds of the chemical into the Congaree River in 2022, which ranked second highest in discharges nationally. A since-closed Alpek plant near Charleston dumped 9,756 pounds of 1,4-dioxane into the Cooper River in 2022.

"This toxic pollution from plastic production is unacceptable,'' Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler said in an EIP statement.

Frustratingly, the study noted that plastic companies aren't subject to any federal restrictions on 1,4-dioxane pollution through the Environmental Protection Agency. Some states, such as New York, have taken matters into their own hands by enacting limits on the substance.

The EPA's Atlanta office indicated that South Carolina is expected to take the lead in enforcing pollution rules under the Clean Water Act, per The State. That can extend to measures against unregulated chemicals like 1,4-dioxane.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why is the plastic industry's pollution important?

Despite the EPA not having federal limits on 1,4-dioxane discharges, the agency has designated it as a "probable human carcinogen." In animals, there's a demonstrated link to liver and kidney damage and elevated cancer risks.

For South Carolina, the pollution occurred near the state's lone national park, Congaree National Park, as well as close to drinking water pipes. That pollution could threaten humans and wildlife alike.

1,4-dioxane was just one of a number of pollutants that the EIP says regulators are turning a blind eye to. Jen Duggan, executive director of the EIP, called the lack of pollution control "inexcusable" while blasting lax enforcement of the Clean Water Act.

🗣️ How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Plastic plants are poisoning our waters and contaminating our bodies — and EPA needs to do its job and protect our waterways and downstream communities," Duggan concluded. Adding to the problem is the concerning spread of microplastics that is linked with health risks for animals and humans.

What's being done about the plastic industry's pollution?

Studies like the EIP's turn the spotlight on the dangerous pollution of plastic companies. The Clean Water Act exists for a reason, and advocates for public health do an admirable job in working to get it enforced and aiming to expand it to chemicals like 1,4-dioxane.

Duggan believes citizens and environmental groups can file more lawsuits when violations of the Clean Water Act are left unchecked, per The State. That prospect is considered by Duggan to be a greater possibility under the incoming Trump administration.

If pollution is uncovered, fines for violations can create a deterrent for polluting companies.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.