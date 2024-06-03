  • Business Business

Customer shares photo of local cafe's unconventional drink carriers: 'Thought it was a great idea'

"So many items can be reused with some imagination."

by Jennifer Kodros


One coffee drinker went to r/Anticonsumption and shared a unique hack her local cafe leans on to minimize waste.

The picture shows that the cafe uses recyclable milk cartons as drink trays instead of buying another product separately to do the job, like most coffee shops.

"Thought it was a great idea, just wanted to share," the OP wrote in the caption.

This is a prime example of saving money while minimizing waste by repurposing what would already be in the recycling bin, trash, or landfill.

Per Future Market Insights, the drink carrier and cup holder market is worth millions of dollars and is expected to rise. With to-go orders becoming ever-more popular, it's a savvy solution that other companies and mom-and-pop shops will hopefully adopt.

A common myth is that once something is tossed into the recycling bin, it will circulate back for reuse. Unfortunately, that's not the case. There are rules to follow when using the blue bins, but when they aren't abided by, the entire process gets upended and even more items get sent to landfills.

A common mistake is wishcycling — when something is tossed into the recycling bin with the hope that it will be recycled. Educating yourself on the regulations and practices in your area will help ensure that more recyclables make it to recycling plants.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 75% of the waste in America is recyclable, but only 34% is actually recycled. The average contamination rate is 25%, meaning one in four items is not recycled because of contamination.

Recycling correctly is vital to ensuring your items don't end up in landfills, which produce toxic gases, such as methane, that pollute the air we breathe and overheat our planet. 

You can also check out organizations like For Days, thredUP, and Got Sneakers if you have items you want to get off your hands— some companies even offer store credit or cash back when you bring in your old stuff. 

The post was met with many opinions, from users criticizing how the box was cut to berating the OP for using to-go containers in the first place. To be honest, it was a tough crowd.

"Everyone has to start somewhere," one Redditor stated.

"Every little bit helps," chimed another.

"I love this! So many items can be reused with some imagination," said a third.

x