Beverage manufacturer reshapes the future of coffee with futuristic pod innovation: 'This shift ... has been particularly notable'

With more companies adopting sustainable packaging, Italian manufacturer IMA Coffee offers processing and packaging machinery to support these goals.

According to BeanScene Magazine, IMA recently introduced automated technologies designed for eco-friendly coffee products that have gained popularity, including paper coffee pods and capsules.

"These paper pods, often known as Easy Serving Espresso (ESE) pods, are compostable, which makes them a more environmentally friendly option," Matteo Barbarossa, coffee expert and IMA Coffee HUB's business developer for the Australian and New Zealand markets, told the magazine.

"This shift towards paper pods has been particularly notable in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, where coffee consumption is high and sustainability is a concern," he continued.

Barbarossa said the company's packaging machines are tailored for both soft and hard pods and cover every step in the manufacturing process. IMA also offers capsule-filling machines that can handle both compostable and recyclable materials.

According to BeanScene, more customers are buying compostable coffee products as awareness of the importance of sustainability grows, and demand is projected to increase further over the next five years. Packaging technologies that combine innovation with eco-friendly options are essential for accelerating the transition to a greener coffee market.

IMA recently partnered with Esko Australia to bring IMA's roasting and packaging solutions to local coffee businesses in Australia. It also developed a Coffee Control Room product, an automated software technology that improves efficiency for medium- and large-scale roasters. The product features smart monitoring and control systems that enhance performance and make it easier for companies to switch to sustainable packaging.

As the coffee industry continues to shift toward more environmentally friendly products, consumers can feel even better while sipping their morning cup of joe.

Other coffee roasters have developed Earth-positive packaging, with Canada-based Club Coffee offering paper-based canisters and compostable coffee pods.

Nespresso also rolled out biodegradable coffee capsules made of paper in France and Switzerland. If the trials are successful, the capsules could be made available in other countries, which would go a long way in reducing plastic waste from coffee pods.

"Today, packaging technologies must be flexible enough to accommodate not only varying production speeds but also different packaging materials," Barbarossa said.

"Beyond providing end-to-end coffee processing and packaging solutions, IMA Coffee is committed to strengthening sustainable practices to reduce emissions during roasting, and testing alternative packaging materials. We implement advanced eco solutions throughout the industrial process to help build a more environmentally friendly industry."

