Manufacturer unveils game-changing project that could soon find its way to coffee drinkers worldwide: 'We continue to innovate'

Coffee just got a cleaner wake-up call thanks to a new paper-based pouch that could help shrink the industry's plastic problem.

Amcor, one of the world's leading packaging companies, has launched the AmFiber™ Performance Paper stand-up pouch — a recyclable, paper-based solution designed for dry beverages like instant coffee, Clean the Sky reported.

With 85% fiber content and certifications from CEPI and Aticelca, it's engineered to perform like traditional flexible packaging without the environmental baggage.

According to Amcor, the pouch can help brands cut their carbon emissions by up to 73%, slash non-renewable energy use by 71%, and decrease water consumption by 41% compared to traditional flexible packaging.

That's a significant step, especially considering that most conventional coffee packaging is made from plastic derived from dirty energy sources like oil and natural gas, materials that are tough to recycle and contribute to both carbon pollution and microplastic waste.

"This newest addition to the AmFiber family offers coffee and dry beverage brands a more attractive packaging solution that has a natural, paper-based appeal and is recycle-ready," said Giorgio Dini, Amcor's coffee marketing manager.

"Helping to advance more circular refill packaging, we are proud to announce the AmFiber™ Performance Paper stand-up pouch, as we continue to innovate in paper-based solutions."

For consumers, it's a win on multiple fronts. The stand-up design keeps pantry shelves tidy and the contents fresh, while the recyclable materials support efforts to reduce single-use plastics at home.

For the planet, it's a move away from dirty fuel-based packaging and toward a healthier climate future. Less plastic means less microplastics in our ecosystems and less air pollution that fuels extreme weather events and health risks.

Amcor joins a growing list of companies investing in smarter, cleaner packaging options. Companies like Walmart, which is aiming to cut down its single-use plastic across its supply chain, and Nike, with its Move to Zero program, are part of a growing list of brands rethinking their environmental impact at scale.

As sustainability efforts face real-world challenges in cost and scale, innovations like this pouch offer a glimpse at how everyday products can evolve for the better without asking people to change their routines.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.