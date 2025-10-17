New report reveals surprising vehicle responsible for over 10% of US car sales: 'Moving out of the 'niche' category'

More than 438,000 battery-powered cars and trucks found new owners across America during the third quarter of 2025, setting an all-time record for a three-month period, reported Bloomberg.

Electric vehicles made up 11% of total new car purchases during those months, topping the earlier peak of 8.7%. Buyers flooded showrooms before federal tax incentives disappeared at the end of September.

The sales boom showed that a strong appetite exists for electric transportation among American drivers. Sticker prices have come down enough that 11 different electric models now sell for less than what the typical new car costs. The Chevrolet Equinox carries a starting price near $35,000, while Chevy's redesigned Bolt sells for $29,000.

Switching to electric vehicles improves air quality nationwide. Fewer gasoline-burning engines on roads means less pollution is released into the air people breathe.

Emily Almaer lives in Boulder, Colorado, with her three children and leases a Volkswagen ID.4 for $250 each month. Three friends of hers also purchased electric vehicles recently.

"You look at some of these [monthly payments]," her husband, Dion Almaer, said, per Bloomberg, "and it's like, 'Wait, this is like one family meal out.'"

Tesla has maintained its position as market leader but faces competition. Its share of the market has shrunk from 80% four years ago to 41% now as rival automakers roll out budget-friendly choices. General Motors took 15% of third-quarter sales, climbing from 10% during the same stretch last year.

What comes next may prove more difficult without government subsidies. Forecasters expect a temporary sales slowdown as shoppers adapt to paying full price. But according to BloombergNEF, about 50% of people who bought electric vehicles during the first half of the year did so without receiving government assistance. This move demonstrates that demand exists even outside of incentive programs.

Industry watchers predict electric vehicles will make up one-quarter of new car sales by 2030, "well short of the 50% once envisioned, but certainly moving out of the 'niche' category," per Bloomberg.

