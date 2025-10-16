Finance giant makes bold statement on Tesla's future: 'Significantly above Company consensus'

Tesla's sales were down in the first half of 2025.

After Tesla's record-breaking third quarter of 2025, one financial services firm has maintained a "bullish outlook" on the company's stock, as reported by Teslarati.

Cantor Fitzgerald wrote that "TSLA pre-announced that it delivered 497,099 vehicles in 3Q25 (its highest quarterly delivery in company history), significantly above Company consensus of 443,079, and above 384,122 in 2Q25."

The firm attributes this primarily to the rush of consumers to purchase or lease EVs before the $7,500 EV tax credit expired on September 30.

Tesla's sales were down in the first half of 2025, having fallen about 13% compared to the same period in 2024. This has been partially attributed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics, which damaged the brand's reputation among a number of consumers who viewed Musk and Tesla as one in the same. In some cases, Teslas and Tesla charging stations became targets of vandalism, which deterred some potential new car purchasers from switching from gas-powered vehicles to EVs.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The upward trend in Q3 is a sign of being one step closer to the broader adoption of EVs, which would greatly reduce harmful emissions that contribute to air pollution and rising global temperatures.

Not only is EV ownership better for the planet, but it is also better for your wallet over time. Though the initial investment in some EVs may be higher than their gas-powered counterparts, EV drivers can say goodbye to fuel costs and enjoy lower maintenance costs, saving them money in the long run.

To take the environmental and cost benefits a step further, charging an EV at home is significantly cheaper than using public chargers. It can represent hundreds of dollars in annual savings. Qmerit is helping homeowners interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can also dramatically increase the savings associated with EV ownership, as charging with the sustainable energy your solar panels generate is less expensive than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Cantor Fitzgerald believes that Tesla's Energy Storage business is also helping the company rebound. The firm stated that "we expect Energy Storage revenue to surpass $12B this year, and to account for (about) 15% of total revenue."

While Tesla's sales and broader EV adoption are still uncertain, the Q3 sales numbers and stock value indicate improving conditions.





Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.