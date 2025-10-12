  • Home Home

Driver raves after switching from gas car to electric vehicle: 'I even joke that my blood pressure must have come down'

by Gabriel Holton
A new Rivian owner is sharing more than just excitement about their new electric SUV

They introduced their car as they would celebrate the birth of a child, naming the vehicle "Vivian" and announcing its weight and length while gushing about its — or her — features.

In a post on the r/Rivian subreddit, the driver introduced their "newest family member," a 200.8-inch Rivian R1S tipping the scales at 7,148 pounds. 

After months of research and test drives, they finally made the leap from gas to electric. What caught other Redditors' attention wasn't just the delivery details, but the way the switch affected their daily lives.

The owner described their long commute in Southern California as calmer and more enjoyable than ever before. 

"No more aching back," they began. "So quiet. Smooth. Effortless." 


They also said that music sounded better inside the cabin, and they added, "I even joke that my blood pressure must have come down 10 points since getting her."

That kind of reaction shows that the switch to electric is more than convenience. EVs are cheaper to operate than gas-powered cars, thanks to lower fuel and maintenance costs. 

Families who switch can save thousands over the life of their vehicle, and cleaner air from reduced tailpipe emissions is an investment in healthier communities. Small, everyday changes like choosing an EV or greener appliances are steps toward a cleaner, cooler future for all. 

Pairing an EV with home solar can take these savings further while making your household greener. 

Reddit users played along, warmly welcoming the new owner and their 3.5-ton new arrival. 

"Congratulations, and love the color," one said

"Welcome to the tribe," another enthused. "You're in for an amazing adventure! Best car!"

"That's a big baby," a third quipped.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

