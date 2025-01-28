Costco to add critical EV infrastructure in select markets: 'Prices will be set by Costco'

Costco is teaming up with Electrify America to bring high-speed chargers to five locations across the U.S., according to Green Car Reports.

Two stores are leading the rollout: Clermont, Florida, and Denver, Colorado, will each get six charging stations. Three California locations will follow, with Loomis getting 14 chargers and Pleasanton and Sacramento each adding 10.

The 350-kilowatt chargers pack serious power, letting drivers juice up quickly while shopping.

"The 350-kw chargers will be integrated with the Electrify America network, allowing drivers to find them and pay for charging sessions via the Electrify America app, but prices will be set by Costco," Stephen Edelstein of Green Car Reports explained.

This marks Costco's return to supporting electric vehicle drivers. The company was ahead of its time in the 1990s, installing slower chargers at some stores. Although they were removed in 2011 and 2012, Costco is jumping back in with faster technology. The first new station opened in Ridgefield, Washington, in October. It was installed by Electric Era in just seven weeks.

The partnership fills an important gap for Electrify America, which recently parted ways with Walmart, which is focusing on its own EV charging infrastructure. For Costco members, it means one more way to maximize their shopping trips and help create cleaner air in their communities.

The move signals growing momentum in making electric vehicles more practical for everyday drivers. With major retailers such as Costco expanding charging access, more shoppers can confidently switch to electric cars knowing they'll have convenient places to charge while running errands.

This wider charging network helps reduce transportation pollution in local communities while giving drivers more options for where they power up.

