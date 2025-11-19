Police now charging drivers 'costly fines' for modifying their trucks: 'Illegal'

It may seem minor, but it adds up.

That lifted truck with wide tires might look cool cruising down the highway — but its environmental impact is far less chill. Some modifications may turn heads, but they also help heat a planet that's already running too hot for comfort.

What's happening?

According to Big Island Video News, the Hawai'i Police Department issued a media release reminding motorists of county code regulations, specifically those relevant to numerous complaints they have received.

"Certain vehicle modifications, such as oversized tires without proper coverage and excessively dark window tint, are not only illegal but may also result in costly fines," it warned, per Big Island Video News.

The police advised motorists that modifications should stay within limits, lest they face fines that could go beyond $500 and risk their vehicle being towed.

Why is this issue concerning?

Transportation is already the largest source of heat-trapping air pollution, contributing almost 28% of such gases in the United States, based on data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The International Energy Agency also noted that trucks and buses, in particular, account for more than 35% of the heat-trapping gases produced in road transport. When these vehicles are altered, this number shoots up further.

Lifted trucks increase aerodynamic drag while larger tires add weight and rolling resistance — changes that make engines work harder, burn more fuel, and release more pollution.

What's worse is that some modifications are done to bypass emissions systems and cheat environmental testing. Across the country, many individuals and companies have been caught illegally rigging trucks with software that bypasses pollution controls or removing pollution monitoring software outright.

What's being done about this issue?

Aside from steep fines imposed by local governments to thwart most violations, broader solutions are also in place.

National policies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Trucks Plan, which strengthens pollution standards for pickup trucks, vans, and heavy-duty vehicles, help push cleaner and more sustainable practices in the transport sector.

Individuals remain part of the picture, too. Efficient driving, limiting unnecessary modifications, and paying attention to greenwashing and illegal practices help maintain safer roads and more responsible industry behavior.

One lifted truck may seem minor, but widespread high-pollution modifications add up — with communities bearing the costs in air quality, safety, and compliance.

