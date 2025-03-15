Side-by-side images ignite debate over glaring issue with American trucks: 'So impractical'

TikToker (@molesrcool) posted a now-viral video showing how American trucks have been trending toward bigger passenger cabins and smaller beds over the last several decades.

"So impractical," one commenter noted.

With an illustrative graphic, the creator pointed out that in the 1960s and '70s, truck beds were, on average, 64% of the vehicle length. Currently, they are only about 37% of the truck's length.

Since the main function of a pickup truck is presumably to haul things for people who work in fields for which hauling things is important, this trend is interesting. "It's because the trucks aren't really being used for truck stuff anymore," the creator said.

They explained that trucks are now primarily being used as family-haulers and commuter vehicles.

Not only is using a gas-guzzling truck as a commuter vehicle an impractical waste of money and energy, it is also an unnecessary safety hazard, the TikToker pointed out. They explained that they are "incredibly unsafe to other drivers and pedestrians." The sight lines are not great, and these large, heavy vehicles can do serious damage.

Big trucks are also a huge contributor to air pollution.

As an aside, the creator nodded to stories circulated online about women being frustrated with the men in their lives unnecessarily spending exorbitant amounts of money on large trucks for no practical purpose. One example was an accountant buying a "ridiculous truck" to commute to the office.

A commenter theorized that "most of the people who buy trucks these days do it for the looks when realistically they've never worked a manual, practical day in their life."

Another shared the sentiment: "Nobody that buys trucks actually uses the bed."

Some wrote comments about letting people buy what they want with their money or encouraged the creator and commenters not to worry about other people's choices. But others pointed out that the safety and environmental concerns are indeed real.

"They're just bought by ego warriors," one commenter said.

