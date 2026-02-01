Driver shares video footage of shocking road rage incident: 'Be careful with people like this'

Getting from Point A to Point B in your car might sound like a simple task, but there are a number of everyday obstacles that often make the trip just a little more challenging than usual. This includes experiencing the wrath of a fellow driver afflicted with a severe case of road rage.

While posting on the "r/TeslaCam" subreddit, one Redditor shared a scary example of just how far some drivers may go to save face (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

According to the Redditor, they were simply driving their Tesla on the way to their parents' house. They revealed that they appeared to beat a fellow driver in a Range Rover SUV when the traffic light turned green.

For one reason or another, this got under the other driver's skin. As a result, they tailgated the Redditor's Tesla and followed it to the parents' home, where they proceeded to talk trash about the electric vehicle.

As seen in the short video, the Range Rover is stopped in the middle of the road as the driver shouts at the Redditor.

"He blocked the road and tells me that his car is actually faster and I need to get [a] real car and that he makes so much money," the original poster wrote.

No matter the exact reason, some people simply have a bias against EVs that can lead to acts of vandalism or even incidents like the one described in the post. In some cases, critics point to an EV's perceived limited performance, while others view electric technology as a direct contributor to struggles facing automakers that specialize in gas-powered vehicles.

In the comments section, a few users were quick to defend the original poster.

"Good use of electric torque. That'll teach them," one commenter wrote.

"I don't think there is a single Range Rover that can keep up with a M3P, not to mention most Ss, Xs, and cybertrucks," boasted another user.

However, one community member took the time to offer up some words of wisdom.

"Dude, be careful with people like this. Some people are willing to go to great lengths for the silliest things. Driving to your parents without checking who is behind you was not wise. You should regularly check your environment when driving," they wrote. "It's not all fun and games. People have died doing what you did."

