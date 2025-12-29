  • Business Business

Parent shares dashcam footage of frightening road rage incident: 'My son was confused'

Commenters were quick to support the poster.

by Calvin Coffee
A tense dashcam video captured an aggressive driving encounter involving a Rivian and a Subaru.

Photo Credit: Reddit


A tense dashcam video captured an aggressive driving encounter involving a Rivian and a Subaru.

Posted on Reddit in the r/DashCams subreddit, the original poster shared a 1.5-minute video from their Rivian's cameras of an incident of road rage involving an aggressive Subaru driver. The post was titled: "First encounter with road rage." 

The Rivian owner said the incident unfolded while they were driving with their young child in the car. According to the poster, they were merging into slow traffic when another driver reacted with repeated honking and dangerous brake-checking and intimidation maneuvers, escalating what began as a routine lane change into a standoff on the freeway.

[Rivian] First encounter with road rage
byu/Druegor inDashcam

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The video shows a Subaru Crosstrek driver tailgating, swerving, and briefly attempting to force the Rivian closer to a concrete barrier, behavior that the parent said left their child frightened and confused.

"I included some extra (footage) at the beginning to make sure everyone knew there was no prior events that set this off," the driver wrote. "My son was confused why they honked at us and then I honked at them."

While road rage is nothing new, many warn that incidents like this toward EVs could discourage people from making cleaner transportation choices.

EVs are key to reducing dependence on planet-warming dirty energy like gas and oil. Despite common claims online, EVs are much cleaner over their lifetimes than traditional cars, which produce around 3.3 billion tons of carbon pollution each year, even when charged on coal-fired power grids. Manufacturing batteries does require mining, but the scale is far smaller than the tens of billions of tons of coal, oil, and gas extracted every year. And unlike fuel, battery materials in EVs can be recycled.

Without tailpipe exhaust, electric cars actually make up for their intensive production process within 18 months compared to internal combustion engine cars that keep polluting throughout their lifetimes. EVs are cleaner, quieter, and quicker by every metric

Commenters on the post were quick to support the poster.

How would you describe your driving style?

Aggressive 😡

Defensive 😤

Passive 🥹

Something else 🤔

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One wrote: "People will be d****, but you did yourself a solid by having cameras."

"Maybe they're one of those anti-EV types," another added

A third joked, "Why did it have to be a Crosstrek driver?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x