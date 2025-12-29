Parent shares dashcam footage of frightening road rage incident: 'My son was confused'



A tense dashcam video captured an aggressive driving encounter involving a Rivian and a Subaru.

Posted on Reddit in the r/DashCams subreddit, the original poster shared a 1.5-minute video from their Rivian's cameras of an incident of road rage involving an aggressive Subaru driver. The post was titled: "First encounter with road rage."

The Rivian owner said the incident unfolded while they were driving with their young child in the car. According to the poster, they were merging into slow traffic when another driver reacted with repeated honking and dangerous brake-checking and intimidation maneuvers, escalating what began as a routine lane change into a standoff on the freeway.

The video shows a Subaru Crosstrek driver tailgating, swerving, and briefly attempting to force the Rivian closer to a concrete barrier, behavior that the parent said left their child frightened and confused.

"I included some extra (footage) at the beginning to make sure everyone knew there was no prior events that set this off," the driver wrote. "My son was confused why they honked at us and then I honked at them."

While road rage is nothing new, many warn that incidents like this toward EVs could discourage people from making cleaner transportation choices.

EVs are key to reducing dependence on planet-warming dirty energy like gas and oil. Despite common claims online, EVs are much cleaner over their lifetimes than traditional cars, which produce around 3.3 billion tons of carbon pollution each year, even when charged on coal-fired power grids. Manufacturing batteries does require mining, but the scale is far smaller than the tens of billions of tons of coal, oil, and gas extracted every year. And unlike fuel, battery materials in EVs can be recycled.

Without tailpipe exhaust, electric cars actually make up for their intensive production process within 18 months compared to internal combustion engine cars that keep polluting throughout their lifetimes. EVs are cleaner, quieter, and quicker by every metric.

Commenters on the post were quick to support the poster.

One wrote: "People will be d****, but you did yourself a solid by having cameras."

"Maybe they're one of those anti-EV types," another added.

A third joked, "Why did it have to be a Crosstrek driver?"

