Range Rover offers sneak peek at next-gen model that was tested on frozen lakes: 'New and advanced technologies'

Range Rover has long been associated with big, gas-guzzling SUVs, but its first electric model, set to hit showrooms this year, has been spotted on a test drive in Sweden, according to Electrek.

The Range Rover Electric is a new luxury EV SUV from JLR that claims to have an "unrivaled driving experience." To demonstrate this, the company put the new EV through the wringer in sub-zero weather conditions in Sweden. This allowed engineers to test the car's thermal management system, which is what vehicles use to regulate the temperature of various parts and ensure optimal performance.

Cold weather has often been associated with lowering EV battery performance, but one study found that EV batteries degrade more slowly in the cold, keeping them healthier for longer.

The Range Rover Electric has been tested over 45,000 miles of frozen lakes and land tracks. It is designed for on- and off-road experiences. You never have to compromise performance, luxury, or style when switching to an EV.

The car's thermal management system "reduces heat energy consumption by up to 40% and is designed to warm the propulsion system or cabin in temperatures as low as ‑10°C (14°F)," according to Electrek.

JLR said it plans to be an electric-first luxury car company by 2030, making it one of many big brands to recognize that eco-friendliness is good business.

Electric vehicles reduce the amount of air pollution created by driving, and they're good for your wallet, too. EVs can save you up to $1,500 annually in gas and maintenance costs, and some models even qualify for tax credits up to $7,500.

Matt Becker, vehicle engineering director at JLR, told Electrek that the Range Rover Electric is "marrying all the essential Range Rover elements with new and advanced technologies."

JLR reported that 57,000 people were on the waitlist for this new SUV. The company is expected to roll out other electric models, including a smaller Sport model, soon after the Range Rover Electric goes on sale.

