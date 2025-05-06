Passerby sparks outrage with photo of 'ridiculous' scene at historic landmark: 'Is nothing sacred?'

Bostonians did not love the latest sign of advertising run amok. In true Boston fashion, they didn't mince words about it.

A user took a photo of a couple of advertisements that recently went up around historic Quincy Market and asked the r/boston community for their thoughts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Among the pillars of a building that went up in 1826, there were two very large banner ads for the Nissan Kicks. While not as sacrilegious as putting these ads on the side of the Paul Revere statue, the prominence of the banners drew outrage from the community. The more charitable Redditors called it "ridiculous" and "tacky."

The proliferation of ads — from historic buildings to beaches — feeds into the culture of overconsumption. It can be an eyesore for people trying to appreciate historic or naturally beautiful places.

Overconsumption comes with consequences for the planet as well. More unnecessary purchasing means more pollution via production and eventual waste that goes to planet-heating landfills. The rise in advertising has also been revealed in studies to make us unhappier and less satisfied with what we have.

Specific to these advertisements' intended audience, Boston recently ranked second in a global survey of the most walkable cities in the world, per Time Out. With the Freedom Trail, Boston Common, Beacon Hill, the North End, and more all nearby for pedestrians, a car advertisement feels even more out of place.

Plus with the city and state's reputation for having some of the worst drivers in the country, adding more cars into the mix won't help matters.

Quincy Market is a frequent stop for walking tourists, so the logic of trying to peddle them cars as they're already looking to open their wallets for food and souvenirs reads as overkill. A Redditor identified building management as the entity responsible for the apparent money grab.

"It's a huge disservice to the city (by the city) to keep leasing this place out to management companies that don't care about how it reflects on Boston," they wrote.

Others shared that frustration.

One asked: "Is nothing sacred? What's next?"

"Embarrassing, so many other tourist destinations don't do this," another Redditor shared.

Someone else contributed the blunt opinion of many locals: "Looks bad. Another reason not to go. It's just the tourist district."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.