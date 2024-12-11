Traveler frustrated after noticing absurd trend taking over public beaches: 'We all knew this would be the future'

"This is so unnecessary."

A day at the beach is an opportunity to relax and unwind while soaking up the sun and being soothed by the sounds of the waves along the shore.

However, many people's beach vacations are ruined by over-the-top advertisements that disrupt the serenity of the natural environment.

In a viral Reddit post to r/mildlyinfuriating, one beachgoer shared a video of a boat pulling a billboard advertising High Noon hard seltzer.

"Anyone else tired of being advertised to 24/7?" the original poster asked.

The OP makes a valid point. Boat advertisements are becoming increasingly common along our beaches, particularly in Florida. You also can't escape ads when you go to school or pump gas.

Persistent ads encourage excessive consumption and the overproduction of goods to meet consumer demands.

When ads influence people to buy more stuff, they drain their wallets on unnecessary products and put themselves in compromising financial positions. More products translate to additional trash in our overflowing landfills, strained natural resources, and planet-overheating pollution from production processes.

Pervasive ads may feel inescapable, but you can take steps to limit your exposure and avoid supporting companies that infiltrate your personal space.

To prioritize sustainability as a consumer, it's important to recognize greenwashing ad campaigns when you see them and support brands that share your values of protecting privacy and the planet.

Reddit users are fed up with constant ads wherever they go, and they shared their frustrations with the OP in the post's comment section.

"This is so unnecessary," one Redditor wrote.

Another user commented, "I would never spend a dime on a product advertised this way."

"We all knew this would be the future," someone else wrote. "I'm honestly surprised that there aren't MORE ads everywhere."

