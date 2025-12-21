Billionaire sparks outrage after $80 million purchase appears near popular island: 'It's almost unbelievable'

The anger over the situation is not just because of it's hefty price tag.

A new symbol of excess floated into local English headlines in November as an $80 million superyacht, dubbed "Q," was spotted off the coast of England, turning heads and sparking outrage among residents, according to CountyPress. "So ugly it's almost unbelievable," one individual commented.

The 224-foot vessel, owned by an American billionaire, is part of a growing trend of luxury yachts increasingly being criticized for damaging our planet.

Built in 2012, the superyacht was originally named Ragnar and was inspired by a Viking design with a warship-like exterior. The yacht accommodates 12 guests and has enough space for 18 crew members. Its features include a spa pool, bar, barbecue area, and helideck, as well as a panoramic saloon opening onto an outdoor dining area.

There's also a large indoor pool, wellness area with a spa, sauna, steam room, and foot spa, and a fully equipped gym. The yacht has an estimated annual running cost of $8 million.

The outrage over "Q" isn't just about its price tag or its disruption to the local seaside; it's about what such floating palaces do to Earth itself. According to a 2024 report by Oxfam, the average superyacht owned by a billionaire spews out around 5,672 tons of carbon dioxide a year, equivalent to what an average person would emit over 860 years. Roughly 150 new superyachts set sail each year.

The super-rich lifestyle of yachts, private jets, and sprawling homes is disproportionately draining the planet and accelerating the worst consequences of the climate crisis.

Superyachts don't just burn fuel. Even when docked or idling, they operate like floating hotels with generators, air conditioning, and staff quarters all quietly pumping out polluting gases. Add to that the damage to marine ecosystems — wastewater, noise and light pollution, exhaust particulates — and the glamorous lifestyle becomes harder to stomach. Oxfam reports that 22% of a superyacht's overall pollution is generated during "down time."

While it can feel like an uphill battle to protect the environment, people can channel their frustration into actual change by supporting stronger environmental regulations on luxury pollution and holding corporations and the ultra-wealthy accountable. From contacting elected officials and voting for climate-forward policies to supporting organizations that fight for limits on maritime pollution and sustainable tourism, individual voices can collectively make a real difference.

If we want to protect our communities and our planet, we must ensure that no one's luxury comes at the cost of everyone else's future.

