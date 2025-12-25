Officials take drastic measures against widespread health threat: 'We need action'

Punjab's Environmental Protection Agency has taken action to protect residents from dangerous air pollution, according to an article in The Express Tribune.

Vehicles without green stickers certifying they meet emissions standards now face impoundment across the region starting Nov. 15, marking one of the strictest air quality enforcement measures in South Asia.

Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, director general of the EPA, announced that exhaust testing has become mandatory for all vehicles in Lahore. The agency introduced the Exhaust Testing System, launched in July 2024, to control vehicle emissions before the annual smog season, which blankets cities like Lahore in a haze that sends thousands to hospitals with respiratory problems annually.

"From November 15, any vehicle found on the road without an Exhaust Testing System certificate or a green sticker will be impounded," Dr. Sheikh was quoted as saying by the news outlet. "Only vehicles meeting Punjab's environmental standards will be permitted to operate on the roads."

The policy targeted vehicles made between 2010 and 2015 in its first phase. Both emissions and noise testing became mandatory for motorists seeking the green stickers that allowed them to continue driving legally.

Smog in Lahore and surrounding areas has forced school closures and contributed to respiratory diseases that particularly affect children and the elderly. Cleaner vehicles mean cleaner air for everyone who lives and works in these areas, along with reduced pollution that drives warming temperatures worldwide.

California has also implemented strict vehicle emission standards to improve air quality, and the European Union's low-emission zones in cities like London and Paris have reduced pollution and increased the adoption of electric vehicles. Mexico City's recent actions to cut CO2 pollution have resulted in a reduction of 2.2 billion tons, per Mexico Business News.

The EPA called the changes its most aggressive air quality enforcement effort yet, warning motorists to complete their testing immediately. This zero-tolerance policy looks to prioritize breathable air for all, creating safer environments and better public health.

One reader commented on The Express Tribune article, writing, "We have vehicles that openly pollute. We need action."

