Officials stunned by impacts of simple rule change in major city: 'Helps create a more pleasant environment for everyone'

A low-emission zone in Scotland's most populous city has led to drastic improvements in air quality, according to a new report.

Air Quality News reported that Glasgow has cut nitrogen dioxide pollution by 34% since the zone was fully implemented in June 2023. Locations outside of the zone also saw readings of this gas drop by 21%.

The Low Emission Zone was put into place to "tackle stubbornly high levels of harmful air pollution in our city center," Glasgow City Council says on its website for the initiative. It requires all vehicles entering this area to meet "less-polluting" emission standards or face a penalty of £60 (about $81).

Air pollution exposure has been correlated with a number of harmful health impacts, such as stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and pneumonia, according to the World Health Organization. Many of these same pollutants, such as the carbon dioxide that comes out of vehicle tailpipes, contribute to the overheating of our planet as well.

Glasgow is not the only city to see such benefits from similar zones enforced in downtown areas. New York, for instance, announced that its recently implemented congestion pricing zone, which places a $9 fee on vehicles entering downtown Manhattan, has cut carbon pollution by 2.5% while also reducing noise pollution and traffic delays.

"These significant improvements to city centre air quality come at a crucial time, as footfall continues to rise and key streets are transformed through the Avenues programme," Cllr Angus Millar, convener for transport, climate and city centre recovery, said in a statement. "Cleaner air not only reduces health risks but helps create a more pleasant environment for everyone."

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop added, "We know that air pollution disproportionately impacts the youngest, the oldest and those with pre-existing medical conditions. As such, the LEZ is working effectively to protect public health in Glasgow and reduce health inequalities."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.