Residents outraged over concerning new facilities coming to community: 'They don't care how we suffer'

Residents of Mingo County, West Virginia, are railing against the addition of two proposed methane gas plants in their community.

What's happening?

At a public hearing in September, residents of Mingo County had plenty to say to the state's Department of Environmental Protection about two proposed methane gas plants coming to their community.

According to West Virginia Watch, the proposal for the plants, which will power new data centers, came from New York-based TransGas. Each plant will contain 117 methane-powered engines; however, if gas is not available, the engines will then run on diesel. According to the company's application for air quality permits, each plant will also emit up to 118 tons of volatile organic compounds, 188 tons of soot, 194 tons of nitrogen oxides, and 206 tons of carbon monoxide.

Residents are deeply concerned about the potential impact of this pollution on the air quality and health of their community. Representatives from the Department of Environmental Protection promised to fine TransGas if the project didn't go as planned.

"I've never seen these promises come true. They don't care how we suffer while they profit," resident Demone Morgan told West Virginia Watch.

Why are these power plants concerning?

The pollution released by these natural gas plants into the atmosphere is known to worsen local air quality and contribute to increased health risks, particularly for those who already suffer from respiratory problems. Communities may experience rising cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and even black lung as a result.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Additionally, the pollution affects the environment, as it contributes to the heating of the planet, which can lead to more extreme weather events and imbalanced ecosystems. Considering West Virginians are already dealing with environmental health hazards from years of fracking and coal mining, conditions could become more perilous.

Emissions aren't the only pollution these plants could cause, either, as they will likely contribute to light and noise pollution. The methane and diesel used by the plants could also impact local water quality.

On top of all that, 70% of taxes collected from these plants would be diverted to the state, leaving only 30% for local residents, even though they are the ones who will be directly affected by the health and environmental impacts.

What's being done about these plants?

Unfortunately, according to West Virginia Watch's reporting, nothing can be done. The Department of Environmental Protection made it clear that, unless something significant came to light, the air quality permits would be approved, regardless of whether the residents liked it.

Additionally, the state of West Virginia has a law that prevents localities from enforcing zoning, noise, or light ordinances against establishments created to support data centers.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



